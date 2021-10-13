Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Infection-Rate Uptick; New Rundown Of Cases By Community
Fire Destroys Restaurant In Westchester

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard at the site of the Mozza Restaurant fire.
Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard at the site of the Mozza Restaurant fire. Video Credit: Facebook/Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard
Mozza Restaurant and Bar Photo Credit: Facebook/Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard

A Westchester restaurant was destroyed by an overnight fire, though firefighters were able to contain it to one building before it spread to neighboring businesses.

Fire crews responded to the Mozza Restaurant and Bar on Gramatan Avenue in Mount Vernon at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 when a blaze broke out, officials said.

The fire was largely contained to the restaurant, though neighboring Flash Cleaners and Tailors and the AD Sports Bar suffered significant water and structural damage.

No injuries were reported.

The fire came hours after crews worked to knock down the flames of a separate blaze that broke out on Ceder Street earlier in the day, taking firefighters approximately three hours to extinguish.

“This is the second fire today," Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in one of several videos she posted on social media during the fire. "We had a residential structure fire on Cedar Avenue and now we're here on Gramatan Avenue at Mozza.

“Our fire department has two ladders up right now, fighting it from above,” she continued. "The guys have entered in so we're fighting the fire from multiple angles. It's been a very long day for our firefighters."

