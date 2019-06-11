Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Three Charged In Rockland Gang Assault
Police & Fire

Fire Breaks Out In Mail Truck In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters were able to save mail inside a large truck that caught on fire. Photo Credit: Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department
Orangeburg firefighters were able to save mail being transported by a large box truck which caught fire. Photo Credit: Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department

Firefighters were able to save a large box truck full of mail after responding to a fire at the Orangeburg Post Office.

The fire took place around 5:39 p.m., Monday, June 10 when a large truck, operated by a private contractor to carry mail, caught fire, said the Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department.

When Orangeburg firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the truck backed into the loading dock with a fully involved engine and passenger compartment fire, the department reported on Facebook.

As the fire burned, three firefighters battled the flames, while two others began to off-load the mail in the rear as the fire began to move into the rear of the truck behind the cab, the department said.

The volunteers were able to extinguish the fire and prevent all the mail loaded on the truck from being damaged.

There were no reports of any injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.