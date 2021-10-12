Contact Us
Fire Breaks Out At Condo Complex In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
A kitchen fire broke out in Arlington.
A kitchen fire broke out in Arlington. Photo Credit: Arlington Fire District

A Hudson Valley home was left uninhabitable after a two-alarm kitchen fire broke out at an area condo complex.

First responders in Dutchess County responded to the Envoy Plaza Condo Complex on Beechwood Avenue in Poughkeepsie shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, where there was a report of a kitchen fire that broke out.

Crews from the Arlington and City of Poughkeepsie fire departments responded to the 911 call within minutes, with first responders reporting that there was fire visible in a window on the first floor, prompting a second alarm.

The fire was contained in the kitchen area of the condo, causing substantial fire, smoke, and water damage before it was knocked down minutes later.

Arlington Fire Chief William Steenbergh said that his department was assisted at the scene by the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department, Mobile Life Support Services, Town of Poughkeepsie Building Department, Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, and Central Hudson Gas & Electric.

The New Hamburg, Pleasant Valley, and New Hackensack Fire Districts were dispatched to standby in Arlington stations.

Steenbergh said that the investigation into the fire determined that it originated on a stovetop inside the home that was related to cooking with oil in a frying pan.

The occupants of the rental unit, who were home at the time of the fire, were able to evacuate the property before suffering any injuries. Steenbergh noted that the residence is currently uninhabitable and the renters will be staying with family members living in the area temporarily.

