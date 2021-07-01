Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: New Round Of Storms Will Damaging Wind Gusts, Flash Flooding Expected In Area
Police & Fire

Fight Between Brothers Ends With Stabbing In Westchester, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Yonkers police arrested a city man after he allegedly stabbed his brother multiple times during a fight.
Yonkers police arrested a city man after he allegedly stabbed his brother multiple times during a fight. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police

A fight between two brothers ended with one stabbed and the other under arrest in Westchester.

The incident took place on Tuesday, June 29 in Yonkers.

Police responded to the area of 1 Manor House Square on a report of a stabbing, said Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank DiDomizio.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with stab wounds to his face, neck, and chest and immediately rendered aid before he was transported to the hospital. 

An investigation found that the stabbing stemmed from a dispute between the brothers, DiDominzio said. 

The suspect, identified as Derrick Ali, age 33, of Yonkers, was apprehended shortly thereafter by units after he left the scene. 

A weapon was recovered.

Ali was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.