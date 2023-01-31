Fight At Local Shop Leads To Stabbing In Hudson Valley, Suspect In Custody: Police

A man is facing charges after stabbing a victim twice in a fight inside a Hudson Valley business, police said.

The altercation broke out on Monday, Jan. 30 around 10 p.m., in Putnam County at the Cloud House Smoke Shop located in Carmel at 898 Route 6.

There, police found a 22-year-old man outside the store heavily bleeding from two stab wounds, Carmel Police said.

Authorities realized that a fight had broken out inside the store, resulting in the victim being stabbed in the chest and back. The victim was rushed to Danbury Hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

After entering the store, authorities quickly identified the suspect in the stabbing as 24-year-old Mahopac resident Anas Mousa, who was then taken into custody.

Mousa is now charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder;

First-degree assault;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He is still in custody pending an upcoming arraignment.

