Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Suspect At Large After Overnight Shooting In Rockland Injures One
Police & Fire

Fiery Gasoline Tanker Crash Kills Driver On Route 287 Near Rockland Border, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Before / after
Before / after Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

The driver of a gasoline tanker truck was killed in a massive fireball during a crash on Route 287 near the Rockland County border in Mahwah early Saturday, Oct. 2, New Jersey State Police said.

A series of explosions were heard when the rig rolled and burst into flames on a notorious stretch of the southbound highway near Route 17 and the New York State Thruway at 6:47 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

A tarp covered the body about 20 feet from the rig's skeleton as firefighters used foam to douse the flames. Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles.

Firefighters also extinguished flames that extended into the woods along the mountain.

See video:

Route 287 tanker fire

Daily Voice

A firefighter injury was reported, but it was believed to be minor.

Routes 17 and 287 were closed for about two hours before reopening with delays shortly before 9 a.m.

The rig was incinerated.

Special to Daily Voice

Only a skeleton of the rig remained.

Special to DAILY VOICE

Among the mutual aid responders were firefighters from Clifton, Garfield, Ramsey, Teaneck, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Tallman, Stony Point, Suffern and Fort Montgomery, as well as hazardous materials units from Bergen and Rockland counties, along with Mahwah and state police.

From across the highway.

Daily Voice

Firefighters doused the flames with foam.

Special to DAILY VOICE

Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles.

Special to DAILY VOICE

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.