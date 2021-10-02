Fiery Gasoline Tanker Crash Kills Driver On Route 287 Near Rockland Border, Police Say

The driver of a gasoline tanker truck was killed in a massive fireball during a crash on Route 287 near the Rockland County border in Mahwah early Saturday, Oct. 2, New Jersey State Police said.

A series of explosions were heard when the rig rolled and burst into flames on a notorious stretch of the southbound highway near Route 17 and the New York State Thruway at 6:47 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

A tarp covered the body about 20 feet from the rig's skeleton as firefighters used foam to douse the flames. Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles.

Firefighters also extinguished flames that extended into the woods along the mountain.

See video:

Route 287 tanker fire Daily Voice

A firefighter injury was reported, but it was believed to be minor.

Routes 17 and 287 were closed for about two hours before reopening with delays shortly before 9 a.m.

The rig was incinerated. Special to Daily Voice

Only a skeleton of the rig remained. Special to DAILY VOICE

Among the mutual aid responders were firefighters from Clifton, Garfield, Ramsey, Teaneck, Saddle River, Upper Saddle River, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Tallman, Stony Point, Suffern and Fort Montgomery, as well as hazardous materials units from Bergen and Rockland counties, along with Mahwah and state police.

From across the highway. Daily Voice

Firefighters doused the flames with foam. Special to DAILY VOICE

Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles. Special to DAILY VOICE

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

