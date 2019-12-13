Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: FOUND! FBI Recovers Van With 'Possible Connection' To Jersey City Shootings
Police & Fire

FBI Finds Van With Possible Connection To Jersey City Shootings

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
DO NOT APPROACH the van if you see it, authorities said. Rather, call your local police department immediately.
DO NOT APPROACH the van if you see it, authorities said. Rather, call your local police department immediately. Photo Credit: FBI (via Ramapo, NY PD)

The FBI recovered the white van that the two shooters in Tuesday’s gun battle with police in Jersey City had lived in after they were evicted from their Elizabeth home.

The white 2001 Ford van, recovered in Orange, has a "possible connection to the Jersey City shootings," FBI spokesperson Patty Hartman said Saturday morning.

The FBI "will examine [it] for any evidence," Hartman said.

The bureau had issued an all-points bulletin Friday seeking the public's help finding the van, which David Anderson, 47, who owned it, and 50-year-old Francine Graham lived in after they were evicted from a townhouse in Elizabeth.

It was previously spotted in that area when authorities said the pair was sneaking back into the unit.

The pair shot and killed three innocent people at a kosher grocery store after gunning down Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seales in nearby Bayview Cemetery.

SEE: Jersey City Police Detective Slain In Attack, Two Shooters, 3 Civilians Also Dead

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.