Father Charged After Police Break Up Underage Drinking Party In Airmont

A father has been charged for allegedly allowing underage drinking inside his area home.

The party was held Friday night, Dec. 21 in Airmont, Ramapo Police said.

The 18-year-old son of the homeowner was hosting a party where 11 guests ranging in age of 18 to 19 years were under the influence of alcohol, police said. They were turned over to their parents or legal guardians.

The homeowner and father of the teen was placed under arrest and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, criminal nuisance, and a NY Alcohol and Beverage control law violation.

He was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Airmont Justice court in early 2020.

Ramapo Police did not release the man's name.

