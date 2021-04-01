Fatal Spring Valley Fire Investigation To Take Weeks, Authorities Say

Officials investigating a fatal blaze that took the life of a Rockland County firefighter as well as a resident of an assisted living center said the investigation into the cause could take weeks.

During a news conference on Thursday, April 1, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco and Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh, said no stone would be left unturned in the investigation and the process could take months.

The massive fire, which started around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley, took the life of Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd, 35, a father of two small boys, as well as an unidentified resident.

Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd Spring Valley Fire Department

"This is a methodical, drawn-out investigation that we anticipate to take at least several weeks if not a month or two," said Chief William McGovern of the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

McGovern revealed that video surveillance is being reviewed, as well as informaiton from area utilities and the property owners.

The identity of the resident who died is not being released at the request of the family.

The funeral for Lloyd, who died on the third floor of the burning building while rescuing residents of the facility, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 3 at the Palisades Credit Union Park Boulder Stadium, 1 Palisades Credit Union Park Drive in Pomona.

"His loss and his heroism will never be forgotten," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.