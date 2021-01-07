Fatal School Bus Crash Investigation Finds Truck Driver At Fault, Police Say

An investigation into a fatal three-vehicle crash in Orange County has found that a tree service truck driver at fault.

The New Windsor Police Department has concluded its investigation into the cause of the Wednesday, Oct. 21, a fatal three-vehicle collision involving a Washingtonville Central School District bus, a commercial tree service truck, and a BMW sedan, said Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

The two-month-long investigation determined that the commercial tree service truck, operated by Ian K. Jennings, 25, of Grahamsville, crossed over the double yellow line and entered the oncoming eastbound lane of traffic causing the collision with the school bus and the sedan, Farbent said.

Toxicology results from the New York State Police lab determined that alcohol and drugs were not a contributing factor in this collision, he added.

Accident reconstruction investigators were able to rule out excessive speed as well as any type of mechanical failure on the part of the commercial tree service truck.

Investigators also determined that Mr. Jennings was not using his cellular phone nor did he suffer any type of medical event just prior to the collision.

Jennings was cited for two violations of traffic law including failure to keep right and failure to wear a seatbelt.

“As a result of our investigation, it was determined we do not have evidence to support any criminal charges in this case," said Chief of Police Robert L. Doss. "It comes down to this being a case of a driver that was inattentive behind the wheel."

During the crash, school bus driver, Andrew Sanchez, 74, died from injuries sustained in the crash, a six-year-old girl was seriously injured, as well as another person.

