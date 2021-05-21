Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Fatal, Multiple-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Busy Area Roadway, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Both lanes of Route 42 in Sullivan County are closed in Fallsburg due to a multiple-vehicle crash with at least one fatality.
Both lanes of Route 42 in Sullivan County are closed in Fallsburg due to a multiple-vehicle crash with at least one fatality. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A busy roadway in the area is closed in both directions due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 12:30 p.m., Friday, May 21 in Sullivan County on Route 42 in the area of South Fallsburg, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said.

Currently, Route 42 is closed in both directions between South Fallsburg and Fallsburg. 

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes, as the closure will be indefinite.

There are reportedly multiple victims and at least one fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.