Fatal, Multiple-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Busy Area Roadway, Police Say

A busy roadway in the area is closed in both directions due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 12:30 p.m., Friday, May 21 in Sullivan County on Route 42 in the area of South Fallsburg, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said.

Currently, Route 42 is closed in both directions between South Fallsburg and Fallsburg.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes, as the closure will be indefinite.

There are reportedly multiple victims and at least one fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

