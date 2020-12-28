Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Tractor-Trailer On Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
Fatal Head-On Wrong-Way Crash Causes Hours-Long Greenburgh Road Closure

Kathy Reakes
One person was killed and several injured during a crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh.
One person was killed and several injured during a crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed and several injured during a three-vehicle crash that caused the hours-long closure of a stretch of the Sprain Brook Parkway in Southern Westchester County.

The crash, which was originally called in as a person driving in the wrong direction on the parkway in Greenburgh, took place around 1 a.m., Monday, Dec. 28, closing all lanes of the parkway, said New York State Trooper AJ Hicks.

Hicks said the crash happened between Dobbs Ferry and Secor roads.

By 9 a.m., all lanes of the parkway had reopened, but with some lanes moving slowly.

Hicks said police are still investigating the crash and further details were not available.

The crash is the fourth fatal incident within the last week in the Hudson Valley with seven people killed in three crashes.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

