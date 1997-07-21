Fatal Crash Shuts Down Saw Mill Parkway In Dobbs Ferry

A fatal two-vehicle crash led to the hours-long closure of a stretch of the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 21 on the southbound side near Exit 17 (Ashford Avenue) in Dobbs Ferry.

The other driver involved was rushed to the Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

The southbound lanes of the parkway remained closed during the accident investigation until around 8 a.m.

