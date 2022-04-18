Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Fatal Crash Closes Busy Area Roadway

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Old Route 17 is closed in the town of Tuxedo due to a fatal crash.
Old Route 17 is closed in the town of Tuxedo due to a fatal crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley after a Honda Accord was hit by a tree truck.

The crash took place on the Rockland/Orange County line in the town of Tuxedo on Old Route 17 around 7:11 a.m., Monday, April 18.

One person in the Accord was killed, two people in the tree truck were not injured, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.

Currently, a large section of the Route 17 in both directions is closed for an investigation, Nevel said.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, he added. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.