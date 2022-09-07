Fatal Crash Causes Hours-Long Road Closure In Hudson Valley

A fatal multi-vehicle crash has caused an hours-long road closure in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place early Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Dutchess County on Route 44 in Pleasant Valley, according to the Pleasant Valley Fire Department.

The roadway is closed from Brown Road to Tinkertown for an accident investigation.

Details regarding the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

