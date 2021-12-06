Fast-Moving House Fire Displaces Family In Rockland

A family has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home in the Hudson Valley.

The blaze broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 14 River Road in Stony Point.

The family was able to get out safely, but the home sustained heavy damage from smoke, fire, and water, said the Stony Point Fire Department said.

A neighboring home was also damaged, the department said.

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed the fire started on the porch of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.