Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Fast-Moving Fire Destroys Home, Vehicles In Ramapo

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The fire. The fire.
The fire. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
The home was destroyed. The home was destroyed.
The home was destroyed. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fast-moving fire destroyed their Hudson Valley home and two vehicles.

The Rockland County fire started around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the Town of Ramapo at 987 Haverstraw Road in the village of Wesley Hills.

According to Det. Sgt. Michael Higgins, of the Ramapo Police, the family was able to escape the flames but were treated at an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

The home and the resident's two vehicles were destroyed by the blaze, Higgins said.

No firefighters were injured.

All roads in the area have reopened as fire investigators work the scene. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.