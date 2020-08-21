Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Families Displaced After Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Apartment Complex

Christina Coulter
The three-alarm fire started early on Friday morning, according to the Liberty Fire Department.
The three-alarm fire started early on Friday morning, according to the Liberty Fire Department. Photo Credit: George McGrady

Several families have been displaced after a three-alarm fire broke out at an area housing complex.

The fire in Sullivan County happened in the town of Liberty. at the Beaumont Estates apartment complex off Route 52 started early Friday morning, Aug. 20, according to the Liberty Fire Department. 

The Liberty Department was assisted by the White Sulphur Springs Fire Department, Swan Lake Hose Co. #1, Youngsville Fire Department, Loch Sheldrake Fire Co. #1 and the Kauneonga Lake Fire Department. 

More information is expected to be released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

