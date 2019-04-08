Contact Us
Police & Fire

Excessive Speed Leads To Fatal Single-Vehicle Monticello Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

A 22-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle at a high rate of speed and hitting a group of trees and a utility pole, police said.

Manuel Ibarra Vasquez, 22, of Fallsburgh, was killed around 12:32 a.m., Sunday, April 7, on Liberty Street near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue, in the Village of Monticello, said Monticello Police Department Lt. Mark Johnstone.

According to police, Vasquez was driving north on Liberty Street when he drove off the roadway and collided with several trees and a utility post, Johnstone said.

Vasquez, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was killed in the crash.

Excessive speed by Vasquez and not wearing a seat belt appear to have been contributing factors in the crash, Johnstone said.

Vasquez was declared dead at the scene by the Sullivan County Coroner Alan Kesten.

Autopsy and toxicology results are still pending.

Monticello police were assisted at the scene by Mobile Medic Ambulance Paramedics and the Monticello Fire Dept.

