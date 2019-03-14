Ex-Police Officer Who Worked In Orange County Accused Of Stealing $37K

A former Village of Fishkill police officer who earlier worked in Orange County was arrested for the second time this week following an indictment by a grand jury on charges of grand larceny.

Lori A. Bailey, 47, of Highland Falls, turned herself into state police on Tuesday following the indictment, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Bailey was arrested in June 2018, and charged with embezzling some $36,720 from the Village of Fishkill Police Benevolent Association while serving as its treasurer, said state police.

An investigation found Bailey utilized the funds for her personal benefit, state police added.

Bailey was arraigned in Fishkill Court and released on $1,000 bail.

Hicks said Bailey also appeared in Orange County court this week on similar charges.

Court records show she worked as a Town of Highlands police officer part-time for more than four years.

In Orange County she was charged with falsifying business records and one count of grand larceny of more than $1,000, court records show.

