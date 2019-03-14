Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Suspect In Rockland Hit-Run Injuring Girl Caught Out Of State, Police Say
Police & Fire

Ex-Police Officer Who Worked In Orange County Accused Of Stealing $37K

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Lori Bailey
Lori Bailey Photo Credit: New York State Police

A former Village of Fishkill police officer who earlier worked in Orange County was arrested for the second time this week following an indictment by a grand jury on charges of grand larceny.

Lori A. Bailey, 47, of Highland Falls, turned herself into state police on Tuesday following the indictment, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Bailey was arrested in June 2018, and charged with embezzling some $36,720 from the Village of Fishkill Police Benevolent Association while serving as its treasurer, said state police.

An investigation found Bailey utilized the funds for her personal benefit, state police added.

Bailey was arraigned in Fishkill Court and released on $1,000 bail.

Hicks said Bailey also appeared in Orange County court this week on similar charges.

Court records show she worked as a  Town of Highlands police officer part-time for more than four years.

In Orange County she was charged with falsifying business records and one count of grand larceny of more than $1,000, court records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.