Ex-Hudson Valley Resident Felicity Huffman Sentenced For Admissions Scandal

Westchester native Felicity Huffman will spend time behind bars for her role in the nation’s largest college admissions scandal.

The 56-year-old former “Desperate Housewives” star, who grew up in Bedford, was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 13 to 14 days in jail, a $30,000 fine, one year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She will turn herself in on Friday, Oct. 25 to begin her stint in jail.

"There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period," Huffman said in a statement after her sentencing. "I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions.

Huffman was the first parent to be sentenced for their roles in the admissions scam.

According to TMZ , at her sentencing, Huffman said, "I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges and universities impacted by my actions. I have inflicted more damage (on her daughter) than I could've ever imagined.

“I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” she added.

Earlier this year, Huffman admitted to making a $15,000 donation to the Key World Foundation, a charity organization run by William Singer, which allegedly served as a front for a college admissions bribery scheme. The bribe was to arrange for someone to correct wrong answers on her daughter’s SAT test to boost the score.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community," Huffman previously said. “Especially to "the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

