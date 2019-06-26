Estranged Husband Of Missing New Canaan Mom Crossed State Line Into New York

At the same time news came that Fotis Dulos may have violated his probation by traveling to New York, the estranged husband of missing Jennifer Farber Dulos broke his silence to reporters following a court hearing.

“I just want to tell my children that they’re constantly on my mind and that I love them and miss them very much,” he told a group of reporters at the Stamford Superior Courthouse on Wednesday, June 26.

Fotis Dulos, who is free on $500,000 bail, was in court for a hearing regarding his divorce from Jennifer Dulos, 50, who was last seen on Friday, May 24.

Jennifer Farber Dulos

The couple has five children, ages 8 to 13, including two sets of twins, who have been staying with their nanny and grandmother in Manhattan.

On Tuesday, Fotis Dulos briefly crossed the state line, said his attorney Norm Pattis.

“Apparently while traveling in Western Connecticut, Mr. Dulos inadvertently crossed state lines on a country road. The court was informed. No one seems too concerned about it. Unfortunately, roads twist and turn, sometimes crossing state lines," Pattis said.

Crossing state lines could violate the conditions of his release, which includes wearing a GPS device and staying in Connecticut. A judge could raise or revoke his bail for leaving the state, even briefly.

Wednesday's hearing revolved around over the release of a sealed psychological evaluation conducted during the divorce proceedings.

The judge, Judge Donna Heller, barred all attorney's from publicly discussing anything contained within the documents.

Meanwhile, New Canaan and Connecticut State Police continue searching for Jennifer Dulos and combing through more than 900 tips that have been received by the police department.

A search of a trash facility has been halted; police did not release any findings that may have come from the search.

Anyone with information regarding Jennifer Dulos is asked to contact 203-594-3544, tips and information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance can be sent to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and submitted anonymously at www.FindJenniferDulos.com.

