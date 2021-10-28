Escaped Federal Prisoner Nabbed In Region

Police in the region, along with members of the US Marshal Service arrested an escaped prisoner who had been granted a furlough to attend a funeral.

Jason “Critter” Lajoie, age 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 27, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police in Sullivan County.

According to Johnstone, Lajoie who was being held in federal custody on weapons and drug offenses had been granted a furlough in order to attend a funeral in Rhode Island.

On Sunday, Oct. 24, Lajoie escaped from a transport vehicle on I-84 in Pike County, Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday the Marshals developed information that Lajoie was located in a room at the Inn at Monticello at 392 Broadway in the Village of Monticello.

Following surveillance of the location, officers made entry to room #301 at 10:45 PM Wednesday and arrested Lajoie without incident.

Lajoie was taken into custody and transported to federal court in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The Sullivan County Sheriff Office also assisted in the arrest.

