Erratic Driver Nabbed For Alleged DWI In Stony Point

A 57-year-old man was nabbed for DWI after police received complaints of an erratic driver.

Tomas Santiago, of West Haverstraw, was arrested around 1:25 p.m., April 12, and charged with DWI and a breath test violation after officers responded to complaints of a vehicle driving erratically at Shoprite in Stony Point, said Stony Point Lt. Daniel Hylas.

The officer located Santiago's vehicle traveling westbound on Holt Drive. Upon further investigation, police found him to be in an intoxicated state and Santiago was placed under arrest, Hylas said.

Santiago was released on his own recognizance, with a return date to Stony Point Justice Court on May 21.

