Employee Stole Money From Cash Register At Area Price Chopper, Police Say

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of larceny for allegedly stealing money out of a cash register where she worked.

Ulster County resident Vanessa Robinson, of the Town of Saugerties, was arrested by Saugerties Police on Wednesday, March 4, following a complaint from the Price Chopper Store, said Chief Joseph A. Sinagra said.

According to the chief, the store's loss prevention personnel found that Robinson, who worked as a cashier, on four occasions allegedly removed money from her register and then put it in a trash can, which she would later remove and put in her pocket.

During a traffic stop on Wednesday, a Saugerties Police officer discovered Robinson was one of the occupants and knew that she was wanted.

Robinson was taken into custody and processed at police headquarters before being released on an appearance ticket.

She is scheduled to appear in Saugerties Justice Court on Monday, March 16.

