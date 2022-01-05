DWI Driver Charged After Hit-Run Crash Outside Area McDonald's, Police Say

An allegedly drunk driver was tracked down by officers after striking and hospitalizing a pedestrian outside a McDonald’s location in Westchester, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to Main Street outside of McDonald’s shortly after 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, where there was a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian who was struck by a driver who fled the scene.

Police said that the pedestrian was found in the area with serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital while members of the New Rochelle Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit launched an investigation.

According to New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne, investigators were able to identify the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and located the driver, Harrison resident Fidel Zacarias, age 36, who was subsequently arrested without incident.

His victim, a 22-year-old New Rochelle resident, remains hospitalized in critical condition. Coyne said that his name is being withheld for privacy reasons, though his family has been notified.

Zacarias was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated;

Vehicular assault;

Leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident.

No return court date has been announced.

