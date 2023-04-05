DWI Crash: Driver Flees After Woman Critically Injured In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man who allegedly fled from a two-vehicle crash involving alcohol that critically injured a woman was found hiding in his home.

The crash took place in Ulster County around 6:30 a.m., Friday, March 31 on Route 9W in Barclay Heights.

Responding Saugerties officers found a 2018 GMC Sierra Pickup and a 2008 Ford Taurus SUV, both vehicles heavily damaged.

No occupants were located within the GMC Sierra. A woman, later identified as 48-year-old Suzanne E Mann, of Highland, was located, unconscious and trapped inside the Ford Taurus, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Firefighters from the Glasco Fire Department had to extricate Mann from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

Mann was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and then flown by LifeNet via helicopter to the Albany Medical Center.

Saugerties Police located the driver of the GMC Sierra, who was identified as 45-year-old Alfredo M Martinez hiding at his Saugerties home, Sinagra said.

An investigation into the crash resulted in the arrest of Martinez who sustained minor injuries in the crash, but refused medical attention and was processed at Saugerties Police headquarters.

A County Court warrant was secured to obtain a blood sample from Martinez after he refused to submit to a chemical test. He was charged with:

DWI/refusal to submit to a chemical test

Leaving the scene of a serious personal injury crash

Martinez was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released to his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 5.

Mann is listed in critical condition.

