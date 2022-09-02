Duo Wanted For Smash-Grab Store Burglary Nabbed In Hudson Valley

Two men have been arrested for allegedly smashing their car through the front of a Saks Fifth Avenue store and making off with merchandise.

The incident took place in Greenwich around 3:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2 on Greenwich Avenue.

According to Capt. Mark E. Zuccerella, of the Greenwich Police, officers responded to the store located at 205 Greenwich Ave., after being notified that a vehicle had driven into the front doors and the vehicle occupants were currently stealing items from within the store.

The suspects, identified as Alton Jackson, age 36, and Mykukn Smith, age 28, both of Chicago, used their vehicle, a 2019 Toyota Camry which was stolen from Boston Massachusetts, to back through the front doors, Zuccerella said.

The duo stole an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled the store, he added.

The suspects were immediately located by Greenwich officers who attempted to stop the fleeing suspects. The Camry was able to enter onto I-95 southbound, Zuccerella said.

Officers were able to coordinate with police agencies who spotted the suspects in Westchester County, in New Rochelle.

New York police agencies were able to get the vehicle to stop. The two fled the vehicle on foot but were captured a short time later. Proceeds from the burglary were found in the car, police said.

The two will be charged when they are extradited to Greenwich. The burglary is still open and burglary and larceny charges are expected to be brought against both men, Zuccerella said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.