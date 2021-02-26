Duo Posing As Water Company Employees Steal Cash From Rockland Home, Police Say

Police are investigating a “diversion burglary” in which a person claiming to work for the water company gained entry into a home and stole cash.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25 when a person claiming to work for the water company gained entry into the residence on Buchanan Street in Pearl River, said Orangetown Police Det. Sgt. Anthony Palzaolo.

The suspect had the victim take him to the basement of the residence to check the water pipes while a second suspect then apparently gain entry to the residence and stole cash from a bedroom, Palzaolo said.

The suspect left the area in a white SUV or Van.

The suspect is described as a male, 6-feet with a medium build, short black hair, and clean-shaven.

He was wearing dark gray pants, a dark grey jacket, and a grey hat. The suspect was possibly Hispanic according to the victim, Palzaolo said.

The second suspect’s description is unknown at this time.

Palzaolo said residents are advised to take the following precautions before allowing a worker into their home:

Ask for proper identification

Check the vehicle being used for company logos

Call the utility company and verify that the person works for them.

If the person suddenly leaves while you are checking on them, call the police.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have additional information is asked to call the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

