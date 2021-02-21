Duo Nabbed With Crack, Heroin During Traffic Stop, State Police Say

New York State Police nabbed a duo for alleged possession of crack cocaine and heroin during a traffic stop.

Alan Stone, 27, of Pacific, Montana, and Cameron Mollica, 43, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, were arrested around 12:31 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 14, in Orange County during a stop in the town of Woodbury, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

According to McCormick, during an interview with the driver, the trooper found probable cause to search the vehicle and found more than 2.6 grams of crack cocaine and 7.5 grams of heroin.

The two men were taken into custody and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of controlled substance, seventh-degree.

Both were released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Woodbury Court on Wednesday, March 24.

