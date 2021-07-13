Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Duo Nabbed With Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Area, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two New York men were arrested in Sullivan County for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop.
Two New York men were arrested in Sullivan County for possession of cocaine following a traffic stop. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Two men were apprehended by state police for alleged possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop.

Andre Farrier, age 48, of Whitney Point, in Broome County, and Quiana Montgomery, age 42, of the Bronx, were arrested on Thursday, July 8, after being stopped by troopers in the town of Mamakating in Sullivan County, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, at approximately 5:50 p.m. troopers stopped a 2020 Nissan Altima on Route 17 near exit 113 in Mamakating after observing the vehicle commit numerous vehicle and traffic law violations. 

While speaking with the two men troopers discovered that they were in possession of approximately 11 ounces of cocaine, Nevel said.

Farrier and Montgomery were charged with three felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.