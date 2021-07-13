Duo Nabbed With Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Area, State Police Say

Two men were apprehended by state police for alleged possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop.

Andre Farrier, age 48, of Whitney Point, in Broome County, and Quiana Montgomery, age 42, of the Bronx, were arrested on Thursday, July 8, after being stopped by troopers in the town of Mamakating in Sullivan County, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, at approximately 5:50 p.m. troopers stopped a 2020 Nissan Altima on Route 17 near exit 113 in Mamakating after observing the vehicle commit numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

While speaking with the two men troopers discovered that they were in possession of approximately 11 ounces of cocaine, Nevel said.

Farrier and Montgomery were charged with three felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

