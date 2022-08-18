Duo Nabbed For Stealing From FedEx, UPS Boxes In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing from FedEx and USP boxes in the Hudson Valley.

The two were caught in Westchester County on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in New Rochelle, after police received reports of the duo taking items from the boxes.

New Rochelle police responded to the area of 56 Harrison St., after a resident reported the two men attempting to gain access to the FedEx mailing box, said Deputy Police Commissioner Cosmo Costa, of the New Rochelle Police.

Officers responded to the area looking for the two men and a silver SUV but did find anyone suspicious in the area, Costa said.

Shortly after, the SUV was spotted traveling south on Davenport Avenue. The occupants of the vehicle had abandoned the SUV, but were located in the area of Echo Bay Drive, he added.

Both suspects were stopped, interviewed, and arrested, Costa said.

During a search, several hundred thousand dollars in checks were located on the men, and a large number of opened assorted mail and FedEx shipping envelopes were located in their vehicle, he said.

Additional FedEx opened envelopes were located on Echo Bay Drive as well.

Further investigation revealed that UPS and FedEx boxes had been breached and the contents were stolen, Costa said.

"None of the recovered mail appears to have been stolen in New Rochelle, and those in the area who have recently used FedEx or UPS should contact those agencies or New Rochelle Police," Costa said.

The two men arrested included Thomas Mensah, age 24 of Flushing who was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief; Xavier Montgomery, age 26, of Queens.

Montgomery was charged with:

Criminal possession of stolen property

Criminal mischief

Reckless driving

