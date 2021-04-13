Duo In Stolen Yellow Jeep Nabbed In Greenburgh, Police Say

A 20-year-old and a juvenile have been arrested for allegedly driving a yellow Jeep stolen in Northern Westchester while looking inside parked vehicles.

Adonice Guzman, of New York City, and the juvenile, were arrested around 3 a.m., Saturday, April 10 by Greenburgh Police.

Greenburgh police officers responded to Sprain Valley Road in the Scarsdale section of the town for a report of two males looking inside parked vehicles, in private driveways, while a third party awaited in a yellow Jeep, Greenburgh PD Lt. Kobie Powell said.

When police arrived on the scene, two males fitting the description were stopped on Sprain Valley Road in a yellow Jeep Renegade, Powell said.

After an investigation by patrol units, the Jeep was confirmed to have been stolen from Mount Pleasant on Thursday, April 8, Powell said.

Both were charged with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

