Duo From Westchester, Rockland Accused Of Withdrawing Money Using Fake ID

Two Hudson Valley men -- one from Westchester and the other from Rockland -- have been arrested for allegedly attempting to close an Orange County bank account that didn't belong to them that had more than $200,000.

The incident took place around 2:15 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, when Monroe Police received a report of attempted fraud at the Chase Bank located at 456 Monroe Turnpike, said Lt. Stephen Corrone.

According to Corrone, two men, identified as Leroy Brown, 70, of Mount Vernon, and Lucas Jerome, of Spring Valley, entered the bank and attempted to use fake identification to close an account that held more than $200,000, that did not belong to either of them.

Bank personnel became suspicious when Brown was unable to pronounce the name of the account holder correctly. They then kept the ID's and called police, while both men fled the bank, Corrone said.

Based upon a physical description and the false photo identification retained by the bank, Brown, and Jerome were located and identified at the Mobil Station at 405 Monroe Turnpike, he added.

It was later discovered that Jerome was using his legitimate identifications to attempt to open the new account to transfer the stolen funds.

During a search of Jerome, prior to arrest, officers located a concealed 8-inch kitchen knife in his coat.

Brown was charged with:

Criminal impersonation

Identity theft.

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Illegal use of a payment card

He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Jermone was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Carrying a dangerous weapon

He was held on a $10,000 bond.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

