Duo Charged After Pursuit In Hudson Valley, Crash With Police Vehicle

Two men were charged following a pursuit through Westchester County in a stolen car that ended in a crash with a police vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of men getting out of a car and walking into driveways in the area of Shelly Lane and Stonewall Circle in Harrison at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, according to the Town/Village of Harrison Police Department.

An officer found the suspect vehicle, a BMW sedan, on White Deer Lane and saw a man run back to the car from a driveway, police said.

When the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver sped away, authorities reported.

The BMW traveled to Purchase Street, where it collided with a Harrison Police vehicle near the Hutchinson River Parkway, police said.

Authorities said the suspects then exited the car and ran off into a wooded area.

Police quickly arrested two men and continued searching for two other occupants of the vehicle but were unable to locate them, according to the report.

Authorities found that the BMW had been stolen at 10:30 p.m. in New Jersey.

It was also determined that one of the suspects had stolen a car at about 6:40 p.m. in Harrison, police said. That car was recovered in East Orange, New Jersey.

Police said the driver of the BMW, identified as 20-year-old Tyris Scott, of Newark, was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Third-degree grand larceny

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Twenty violations of vehicle and traffic law

Police also said 19-year-old Assmaamad Williams, of Newark, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.

Scott and Williams were released after arraignment without bail, authorities said.

