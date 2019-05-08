Duo Charged After Police Chase Ends In Three-Vehicle Crash Injuring Seven

Two of four people involved in a police chase that ended in a three-vehicle crash that injured seven on Route 17K have been charged in the crime.

The incident began around 10:54 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, when State Police attempted to stop a black Chevy Tahoe on I-87 near the Newburgh exit, based on a BOLO alert for a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with gang activity, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

The Tahoe, driven by Willie T. Cyler, 26, of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, refused to stop and took police on a high-speed chase on I-87 and continued on Route 52, finally ending in the head-on crash on Route 17K, state police said.

On Friday, Aug. 2, Deonte S. Damon, 24, of Lauder Hill, Florida, who was a passenger in the Chevy Tahoe involved in a pursuit with State Police on the Thruway on August 1, was released from St. Luke’s Hospital and arrested, said McCormick.

Damon was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and is being held at the Orange County Jail.

Cuyler was also arrested on Sunday, Aug. 4, after he was released from St. Luke's Hospital, McCormick said.

He was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing, reckless driving, and numerous traffic violations. He is also being held at the Orange County Jail.

Police suspect the two are members of the Felony Lane Gang wanted in connection with numerous smash and grab larcenies and fraudulent ATM withdrawals through the East Coast, she added.

Details of the conditions of the innocent civilians involved in the crash were not released.

Passengers Farrell Kam and Darius Henry both remain hospitalized at Westchester Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.