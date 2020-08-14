Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Duo Caught With Fentanyl, Crack During Traffic Stop In Area, Police Say

Zak Failla
2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose for most people.
2 milligrams of fentanyl, a lethal dose for most people. Photo Credit: United States Drug Enforcement Administration

A convicted felon and a second woman were busted by New York State Police troopers with fentanyl, prescription pills, other drugs and an illegal weapon in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers stopped Newburgh resident Roy Brown, 59, on Route 17K in Newburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 12, when he committed a traffic violation, police said.

During the subsequent stop, police said that troopers learned that there was a "billy club" in the vehicle. Brown and his passenger, New Windsor resident Alexis Lynch. 29, were asked to exit the Nissan Altima.

Police said that a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a black wooden baton with a leather strap, glassine envelopes containing 14 grams of fentanyl, and several pills of Alprazolam and Oxycodone.

Both Brown and Lynch were taken into custody without incident. While Lynch was being searched, troopers also found 10 grams of crack-cocaine on her.

Brown was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.

Lynch was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing drug-related paraphernalia.

Due to his previous felony conviction, Brown was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail. He’s scheduled to appear in the Town of Newburgh Court on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Lynch was released and scheduled to appear in the Town of New Windsor Court on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

