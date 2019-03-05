Contact Us
Duo Caught With Cocaine After I-87 Traffic Stop

Vikky Alcantar, 37, of Newburgh Photo Credit: New York State Police
Victor Pacheco, 38, of Napanoch Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man and woman are facing charges after a traffic stop on I-87 led to the discovery of cocaine, police say.

New York State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 for a series of vehicle and traffic violations on Saturday, March 2 around 4 p.m. in Woodbury.

During the interview with the driver, identified as 37-year-old Vikky Alcantar of Newburgh, officers established probable cause to conduct a search.

During the search, Alcantar was found to be in possession of about 6 grams of cocaine. An additional 7 grams were found in the vehicle as well.

Police say the vehicle’s passenger was a New York State Parolee and that he initially provided officers with a false name. He was later identified as Victor Pacheco, 38, of Napanoch.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to SP Newburgh. They face the following charges:

Alcantar:

  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Vehicle and traffic violations

Pacheco:

  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Parole violation, a Class E misdemeanor
  • False personation, a Class B misdemeanor

Alcantar and Pacheco were arraigned before the Town of Cornwall Court. Alcantar was released on her own recognizance. Pacheco was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or bond. Both suspects are scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, March 5.

