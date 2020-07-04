Duo Accused Of Unlawfully Selling Fireworks After Foot Chase On I-87

A 24-year-old man speeding on I-87 in Westchester attempted to take New York State Police on a brief chase after being busted with illegal fireworks during a traffic stop on I-87.

New York State Police troopers stopped Long Island resident Jonathan Mata, of Great Neck, at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, when he was clocked driving 93 mph in a posted 45 mph zone on I-87 in Tarrytown.

During the stop, troopers said that they found a large amount of fireworks in the back seat of the vehicle. Mata was also allegedly intoxicated at the time he was stopped by State Police.

While searching Mata, his 17-year-old passenger, and his vehicle, troopers located approximately 16 grams of concentrated cannabis and pills that were determined to be Alprazolam, Amphetamine, and Dextroamphetamine which were not in their original containers.

Police said that as troopers were attempting to take Mata into custody, he took off on foot, though he was located shortly thereafter on Van Wart Avenue in Tarrytown on a stolen bicycle.

Mata allegedly refused troopers’ verbal commands and continued to resist arrest, though he was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Following his arrest, Mata was charged with:

Driving while ability impaired by drugs;

Unlawfully selling fireworks with a value of $500 or more;

Criminal mischief;

Petit larceny;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, and;

Reckless endangerment.

Mata agreed to a blood draw to determine the drug content in his system and was subsequently transported to Nyack Hospital where blood was taken. Mata was later released and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Tarrytown Court on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Mata’s teenage passenger was also arrested and charged with unlawfully selling fireworks and criminal possession of a controlled substance. His case has been referred to the Westchester County Family Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.