Drunk Wrong-Way Driver Traveling On Parkway Stopped By Police In Greenburgh

This story has been updated.

A drunk driver who was traveling the wrong way on a roadway in Westchester County was stopped from hurting themselves or anybody else by a police officer who intercepted him.

The incident happened during the early morning of Monday, Feb. 13 around 4:20 a.m., when police were notified that a wrong-way driver was traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh in the area of Jackson Avenue.

A Westchester County Police Officer then sprang into action when he drove north on the parkway and saw the wrong-way driver coming toward him near Tuckahoe Road. After seeing the errant car, he flashed his lights and siren and was able to get the vehicle to pull over on the shoulder.

Upon walking up to the car, the officer discovered that the driver, 42-year-old Sean Rodriguez of White Plains, had an odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet after being asked out of the vehicle. After failing a sobriety test, Rodriguez was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The Westchester County Police Department said that similar cases of wrong-way driving have become all too common in recent years, but that it was fortunate that this one was stopped before anyone got hurt.

"We are grateful our officer was able to intercept this vehicle before it encountered oncoming traffic," the department said.

