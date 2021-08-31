Drunk Woman With Child In Car Crashes Into Pole In Area, Police Say

A local woman has been arrested for alleged drunk driving with her 12-year-old child in the back seat in Northern Westchester.

The Putnam County resident Jennifer MacDonald, age 43, of Mahopac, was nabbed by Yorktown Police when officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28, on East Main Street in Jefferson Valley.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered MacDonald's car slammed into a utility pole, police said.

After an investigation, police determined MacDonald was intoxicated and had her 12-year-old child in the rear seat.

MacDonald, a repeat offender with a DWI within 10 years, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

She was charged with:

Aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle

DWI

Aggravated driving without a license

Operating vehicle without an interlock device

Endangering the welfare of a child

MacDonald was released on her own recognizance and is due in court next month.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.