Ramapo Daily Voice
Drunk Woman With Child In Car Crashes Into Pole In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Putnam County woman was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with her child in the vehicle after hitting a utility pole.
A local woman has been arrested for alleged drunk driving with her 12-year-old child in the back seat in Northern Westchester.

The Putnam County resident Jennifer MacDonald, age 43, of Mahopac, was nabbed by Yorktown Police when officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28, on East Main Street in Jefferson Valley.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered MacDonald's car slammed into a utility pole, police said.

After an investigation, police determined MacDonald was intoxicated and had her 12-year-old child in the rear seat.

MacDonald, a repeat offender with a DWI within 10 years, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

She was charged with:

  • Aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle
  • DWI
  • Aggravated driving without a license
  • Operating vehicle without an interlock device
  • Endangering the welfare of a child 

MacDonald was released on her own recognizance and is due in court next month. 

