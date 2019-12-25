Contact Us
Drunk Woman Driving Three Times Limit Crashes Into UPS Truck In Area, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
A woman whose Jeep crashed into a UPS truck in the area was driving drunk on I-87 in Woodbury at more than three times the legal limit, state police said.
A woman whose Jeep crashed into a UPS truck in the area was driving drunk at more than three times the legal limit, state police said.

It happened on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 12:25 a.m. on I-87 in Woodbury.

The Jeep Wrangler being operated by Meghan L. Davis, 35, of Newburgh, struck the side of a UPS truck as both vehicles were traveling northbound, state police investigators said.

Davis was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody at the scene. She was transported and processed to the State Police barracks in Newburgh where her blood-alcohol concentration was determined to be 0.28 percent. Davis was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and vehicle and traffic violations.

Davis was turned over to a sober third party and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Woodbury Court on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash, police said.

