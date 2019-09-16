Drunk New City Driver Crashes Into Guide Rail In Pearl River, Police Say

A New City man has been charged with DWI after police say he crashed into a guide rail in Pearl River while under the influence.

Orangetown Police say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on State Route 304 in the area of the Crooked Hill Road overpass in Pearl River on Saturday, Sept. 14 around 4:30 a.m.

The on-scene investigation revealed that a 2011 Hyundai had become lodged against a center guide rail with extensive damage to the driver’s side, police say.

The driver, identified as Eric Melter, 24, of New City, was determined to be intoxicated, according to police.

Melter was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters. He consented to a chemical breath test, which police say he failed.

Melter was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated (BAC above .18), a misdemeanor, and driving while intoxicated (first offense), a misdemeanor.

Melter was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

