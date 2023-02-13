Drunk Driver Hits Popular Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shop, Police Say

A popular Hudson Valley ice cream shop is temporarily closed after an alleged drunk driver crashed his Infiniti Q70 into the building.

The incident took place in Orange County around 4:55 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Mary Janes Dairy Bar in the town of Newburgh.

When the town of Newburgh Police officers arrived on the scene they found a 2015 Infiniti Q70 had crashed into the building on the south side, going through the wall and coming to rest in the building, said Lt. Peter Talarico, of the Newburgh Police.

The driver, Shayane Reynolds, age 29, of Poughkeepsie, was heading northbound on Route 9W when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, traveled through Mary Janes parking lot, and struck the building, Talarico said.

Reynolds was taken to St Lukes's Hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

While the accident is still being investigated, Reynolds was found to have a suspended license, which was revoked for a prior DWI, Talarico said.

After being treated and released from the hospital, Reynolds was arrested and charged with:

Felony DWI

Three counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of motor vehicle

Unlicensed operation

Vehicle and traffic summonses.

Reynolds was processed and released on an appearance ticket to appear in town court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.