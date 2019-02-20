Drunk Driver Crashes Stolen Truck Into Tree In Chestnut Ridge, Police Say

A 21-year-old Spring Valley man was arrested for allegedly stealing a landscaping truck and then crashing it into a tree while drunk.

The incident took place around 4:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, when the Ramapo Police responded to a report of a landscaping truck that had crashed into a tree on Chestnut Ridge Road, said the department on Facebook.

Responding officers discovered an unlicensed, highly intoxicated driver who was unable to state who or where the truck belonged to or where he was coming from.

After a lengthy investigation it was determined that prior to the crash, the truck had been stolen from a landscaping yard, driven through a locked, fenced security gate, and removed from the property illegally, the department said.

As a result, the unnamed suspect was charged with grand larceny/ auto, felony criminal mischief, DWI and several other crimes.

He is currently being held at the Rockland County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.