Drunk Driver Crashes Into Guardrail In Rockland, Police Say

A Stony Point man was nabbed for alleged aggravated DWI after crashing into a guardrail.

Anthony Hewitt, 50, was arrested around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, March 3, after Stony Point Police officers responded to a call of a one-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Reservoir Road in Stony Point, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When police arrived on the scene, Hewitt allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, Hylas said.

A Breathalyzer test found he was over the legal limit of .08 blood-alcohol level at .018 which raised the charge to aggravated DWI, Hylas said.

He was processed and released on a promote to appear ticket. Hewitt is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.