Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Guardrail In Rockland, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Anthony Hewitt
Anthony Hewitt Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A Stony Point man was nabbed for alleged aggravated DWI after crashing into a guardrail.

Anthony Hewitt, 50, was arrested around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, March 3, after Stony Point Police officers responded to a call of a one-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Reservoir Road in Stony Point, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When police arrived on the scene, Hewitt allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, Hylas said.

A Breathalyzer test found he was over the legal limit of .08 blood-alcohol level at .018 which raised the charge to aggravated DWI, Hylas said.

He was processed and released on a promote to appear ticket.  Hewitt is scheduled to appear in court on March 21.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.