Drunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser In Rockland, Police Say

Two men are facing charges for allegedly driving drunk in the area, one of whom struck a New York State Police trooper in the Hudson Valley, authorities announced.

A trooper on patrol in Rockland County shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 responded to a stretch of the Palisades Parkway near exit 16 in Stony Point, where there was a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, police said that the trooper found a 2011 Toyota Camry in the median with a rear driver-side flat tire and damage to the passenger side of the car.

While speaking with the driver, Bronx resident Mbamalu, age 27, who was outside his vehicle, it was determined that he was showing signs of being impaired by alcohol.

According to police, while troopers were interviewing Mbamalu, a white vehicle struck the side of the state police vehicle and kept traveling south.

Neither the troopers nor Mbamalu suffered any injuries.

Following that crash, troopers tracked down the 2009 Nissan Versa that struck the cruiser broken down near exit 15 with front end damage and the airbags deployed.

The driver, Rafael Nunez, 35, also of the Bronx, was still inside the vehicle at the time. Nunez declined medical treatment and he was taken into custody without incident once it was determined he was allegedly intoxicated.

Mbamalu was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police said that Nunez had a blood alcohol concentration of .18 percent and that he was driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Nunez was charged with:

Aggravated DWI;

Criminal Mischief;

Reckless Driving;

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

Both men were issued tickets to appear in the Town of Stony Point Court on Thursday, Jan. 27 to respond to the charges.

