Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Police & Fire

Drunk Driver Crashes In Construction Zone In Hudson Valley, Police Say

New York State Police arrested a Connecticut man in the Hudson Valley after he allegedly ran into the back of a construction vehicle in a work zone while intoxicated.
A Fairfield County man was arrested for alleged DWI after crashing into the back of a construction vehicle in a work zone in Westchester. 

Fabian Madera, age 43, of Shelton, was arrested around 10:20 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, after New York State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Mamaroneck, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Madera was driving a Toyota Camry northbound, approaching a lane closure in a work zone when he rear-ended a construction vehicle blocking the right lane, McCormick said.

Madera was found to be intoxicated, she added.

He was taken into custody and processed in Tarrytown where his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.19 percent or twice the legal limit. 

There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

