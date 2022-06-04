Drunk Driver Busted With Fraudulent Registration In Area, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man is facing charges after he was busted driving drunk with fraudulent registration, according to police.

State troopers in Orange County first spotted the man at around 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29, as he drove eastbound on Washington Avenue in Newburgh, New York State Police said.

He had violated several vehicle and traffic laws and possessed a fraudulent New Jersey temporary registration, police said.

The trooper also determined that there was no insurance on the vehicle.

When troopers stopped the man, he gave them an OSHA safety card with his photo and a fake name, police said.

He was eventually identified as Abner Galvez, age 48, of Newburgh.

He was arrested after a test revealed a blood alcohol content of .20, more than twice the legal limit, police said.

Galvez was charged with multiple crimes, including driving while ability impaired and aggravated unlicensed operator, both felonies.

He was released from jail with an appearance ticket for a future court date.

