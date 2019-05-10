Drunk Driver Attempting To Elude Officers Crashes Into Rockland House

A driver from Orange County attempting to evade police in a suspicious car lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a Hillcrest home, police said.

An officer from the Ramapo Police Department approached a vehicle at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, that had its lights turned off.

Police said that as the officer walked up to the car, the driver - a 37-year-old Washingtonville man whose name has not been released - proceeded to speed away in an attempt to elude the officer.

While speeding away, the driver lost control, police said, and crashed into the front steps of an occupied home. The car suffered extensive front end damage, and the residence received minor damage from the crash. The driver was transported to Nyack Hospital for treatment on injuries related to the crash.

